Donna M. Nelson, 82, of Kunz Road, Pleasantville passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Donna was born on Oct. 26, 1939, in Titusville to the late Andrew and Evelyn (Mack) Stokes. She married Ronald A. Nelson on Oct. 22, 1957, in Erie. Mr. Nelson preceded her in death on April 22, 2016.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1957.
Donna was formerly employed as an aide at Sunset Manor, a hostess with Perkins Restaurant and a clerk with Kwik Fill.
She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Donna volunteered at the Titusville Area Hospital.
She is survived by three sons, Ronald Nelson and wife, Diane, of Chesapeake, Virginia, Michael Nelson and wife, Brenda, of Pleasantville, and Brian Nelson and wife, Brenda, of Hydetown; two daughters, Julie Bryan and husband, George, of Oil City, Terry Nelson and friend, Diane Thomson, of Dallas, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Andrew Stokes and wife, Yolanda, of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and Larry Stokes, of Georgia, and several nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by a sister, Penny Jackson.
No services are being observed.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
