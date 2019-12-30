Christine Ruth Kahle, 75, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday morning Dec. 29, 2019 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Christine was born on Jan. 30, 1944 at Marble, Pa., a daughter of the late Floyd and Dorothy Kapp Siegworth. She was married to Keith Kahle on July 3, 1965 in North Olmsted, Ohio.
She was a graduate of North Clarion High School, Class of 1961 and a graduate of Clarion College, Class of 1965 earning her teaching degree in elementary education.
Christine had been employed at the Oil City School District, she had also taught in the Warren County schools and for the Titusville Area School District as a substitute teacher.
Christine was a member of the former Emanuel Lutheran Church. She was a member of the former Pleasantville Lioness Club and Women’s Club. She was also a member of the former Acacia Chapter No. 30 O.E.S. She loved antiques and was an avid reader.
Christine is survived by her husband of Pleasantville; three children, Heather J. Kahle and husband Tom Madrigale, of Erie; April Kahle, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Christian Kahle and wife Nanci Goldberg, of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may attend a memorial service on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville with Rev. William Hopkins officiating.
The family asks that memorials be made to a charity of one’s choice, or to donate blood to any local blood bank.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
