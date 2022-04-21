Lillian Jean Bortzer, 88, of Diamond passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Country Acres Personal Care Home.
Lillian was born on Dec. 16, 1933, in Titusville to the late William and Hazel (Bearce) Whitmer. She married Clarence R. Bortzer Jr. on July 5, 1961, at the Diamond E.U. Methodist Church. Mr. Bortzer preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 1997.
She was formerly employed by various restaurants in Clevand, Ohio and with Robinson’s Wallcovering, of Titusville, before raising her family.
Lillian was a member of the Diamond E.U. Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and played handbells. She also enjoyed playing the organ, camping, reading and being outdoors. She especially loved her family and was proud of all their accomplishments.
She is survived by four grandchildren; Clarence Thomas and wife, Pamela, of Titusville, Robert Smith and wife, Becky, of Orlando, Florida, Shawn Thomas and wife, Cheryl, of Guys Mills, and Lillian Jones and husband, Phillip, of Union City; 12 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Irene Bromley, of Centerville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lillian was preceded in death by her daughters, Florence Thomas and Deliah “Dee” Swan, and three sisters, Jane Phlager, Evelyn Cancille and Judy Ward.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted from the funeral home on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in Diamond Cemetery.
