John E. Wright, 78, of Pleasantville, passed away Wednesday evening July 1, 2020 at his residence.
John was born on Nov. 21, 1941 in Titusville, a son of the late James and Madline Sherback Wright. He married Connie Metzgar on July 2, 1966 at St. Walburga Church.
John was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1961. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He entered the service on Jan. 22, 1964 and was honorably discharged on Jan. 21, 1970 from the Army Reserves.
John had been employed at the former Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. from 1967 until his retirement in 2004. He was also proud to have worked with the Army Corp of Engineers in the construction of Kinzua Dam.
John was a member of the Pleasantville United Methodist Church, Lakewood Rod and Gun Club in Jamestown, New York and the Titusville YMCA. He enjoyed playing pickleball, kayaking, camping, traveling with his wife, spending time with his family and visiting McDonald's. John had also earned his Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do.
He is survived by his wife, Connie, of Pleasantville; two children, Steve Wright, of Pleasantville and Stephanie Wright and husband, Michael Restivo, of Jamestown, New York; a grandson, Ryan Restivo; a brother, Tim Wright and wife, Belinda, of Pleasantville; a sister, Wendy Wright, of Titusville and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Wright.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. following the guidelines for COVID-19.
A private funeral service for the family will follow. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.
The family asks that memorials be made to any chapter of the Humane Society.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
