Mrs. Cynthia R. “Cyndy” Stover, 64, of Fauncetown Road, Guys Mills, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her family.
Cyndy was born on Aug. 7, 1957 in Grove City to the late Rev. Earl H. and Ruby Zeigler Staples. She married John F. Stover on Aug. 7, 1981. He preceded her in death on April 4, 2010.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School.
Cyndy worked previously as a manager of the Shear Shed for several years.
She liked watching NASCAR and being with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, John Nichols and companion, Lisa Cavoto, of LaVergne, Tennessee; a grandson, Jaden Cavoto Nichols; a sister, Joy Cable and husband, Ed, of Salem, Ohio; two brothers, David Staples and wife, Judy, of Philadelphia, and Lloyd Staples and wife, Kathie, of Erie, and several nieces and nephews.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Memorial contributions can be made to help find a cure for multiple sclerosis at secure.mymsaa.org.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.