John W. “Bill” Fenstermaker, of Menlo Park, California, passed away on April 27, 2021 after a period of declining health.
John was born on Aug. 21, 1943, in Titusville, to the late William D. “Bill” and Betty J. Straub Fenstermaker.
A graduate of Titusville High School, John joined the United States Air Force, serving in Pensacola, Florida and Seattle, Washington. After his discharge from the Air Force, John was employed for 33 years as Stores Supervisor for Delta Airlines, Chicago O’Hare, and San Francisco International.
In June 1996, John married Karla R. Magers Fenstermaker. She survives. Surviving in addition to his wife are sons, John W. Fenstermaker II and Jason Magers, of Redwood City, California; brother, Joseph Fenstermaker, of Titusville; sister, Renee Fenstermaker, of Mountain View, California, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, his beloved sister, Joyce E. Fenstermaker, preceded John in death.
John enjoyed spending time with family and friends, photography, classic cars, airplanes and riding steam trains. He was an avid NASCAR fan, traveling to several races across the country. He especially liked attending the races at Northern California’s Sonoma Raceway each year.
He served 43 years as a member of the Menlo Park Live Oaks Lions Club, of Menlo Park, California, where he served as past president. He worked on Habitat for Humanity projects, BBQ fund raisers, and weekly farmers markets, gathering the left over produce for the local food banks. John enjoyed serving the community.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Titusville Lion’s Club, Titusville Pa. or the charity of one’s choice.
