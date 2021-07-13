Karen Y. Renninger, 81, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday morning, July 10, 2021, at her home.
Karen was born on Oct. 1, 1939, in Titusville, a daughter of the late Ralph and Georgia Hartman Rodgers. She was formerly married to Hays Renninger, who preceded her in death.
Karen was last employed as a press operator at Loranger International Corp. in Warren.
Karen enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading and her black-eyed Susans and African violets.
Karen is survived by three children; Tim Renninger and wife, Melisa, John Renninger, and Kathy Fielding and husband, Pat, all of Titusville; 15 grandchilden; several great- grandchildren; two brothers, Bill Rodgers, of Titusville and Ronald “Bus” Rodgers, of Monett, Missouri; a sister, Miranda Brooks and husband, Paul of Athens, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sally Nichols; five brothers, Richard, Warren, Wayne, Charles and Jack Rodgers; and three sisters, Carol Bromley, Donna Shepard and Eileen Crowther.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Private interment will be in Breedtown Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to Associated Charities, 409 E. Central Ave., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or to a local charity of one’s choice.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.