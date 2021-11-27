Shirley L. McGarvie, 90, of Centerville, passed away on Friday morning, Nov. 26, 2021 at her residence following an extended illness.
Shirley was born on Feb. 10, 1931 at Pineville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Earl and Della Watson Wright. She was married to George P. McGarvie Sr. on Aug. 25, 1951 in Pleasantville. He preceded her in death on Aug. 29, 2002.
Shirley had attended Colestock High School in Titusville. She was formerly employed at Ethan Allen Cherry Hill Division in Union City for 20 years, until her retirement in 1996. She had previously been employed at Foster Forbes Glass Plant in Oil City, GTE Sylvania in Pleasantville, and at the Titusville Dairy.
Shirley was a member of the Centerville Free Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, golfing, four wheeling and hiking. She was a very energetic and adventurous person.
Shirley is survived by two sons; George P. McGarvie and wife, Nancy, and Gregory S. McGarvie and wife, Tonia, all of Centerville; grandchildren, Michael McGarvie and wife, Jennifer, Jamie Kellogg and Todd Greenawalt, Jennifer Cheney and husband, Chad, Brian Kulpanowski and wife, Crystal, Susan Geissler and husband, Kyle, Tia Diegelman and husband, John, Terra Rodgers and husband, Dan, Trevis McGarvie and wife, Jen, Donald McGarvie and wife, Lynn and Timothy McGarvie; 22 great- grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Wright and wife, Grace, of Centerville and Larry Wright, of Grand Valley, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Stephen Earl McGarvie; and two sisters, Maxine Tubbs and Dolores Wright.
The family wishes to thank and acknowledge her special caregivers, Jennifer, Dawn and Lisa.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and attend the funeral service on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Free Methodist Church, 18786 Erie Street, Centerville, Pa. 16404 with Rev. Chuck Riel officiating.
Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Centerville.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Centerville Free Methodist Church.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
