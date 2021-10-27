Mary N. Spence, 92, of Merrick St., Pleasantville passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at her daughters home in Blooming Valley.
Mary was born on Oct.14, 1929, in Grand Valley to the late Ralph A. and Mildred E. (Gustafson) Nichols Sr. She married Carl M. Spence on Aug. 17, 1949, in Pleasantville. Mr. Spence passed away on Aug. 13, 2018.
She was a graduate of Pleasantville High School.
Mary was a former substitute teacher at Pleasantville High School. She later started a career in banking with Penn Bank and Integra. At the time of her retirement in 1984, she was the assistant investments operations officer in the Trust Department.
She was a member of the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church, the former Lioness Club, and mother’s club in Pleasantville.
Mary loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, also at their cottage on Canadohta Lake, and wintering in Ocala, Florida. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, building doll houses and decorating her house with multiple Christmas trees.
She is survived by her children, Randall Spence and wife, Jill, of Titusville, Carolyn Fair and husband, Jim, of Oil City, Julie Safin and husband, Frank, of Quinton, New Jersey, Catherine Kirk and husband, Duane, of Blooming Valley; grandchildren, Kerrie Phetteplace and husband, John, of New Port Richy, Florida, Elizabeth Sater, of Aspen, Colorado, John Carl Wyant and wife, Katie, of Pittsburgh, Brynna Manuel and husband, Tyler, of Darlington, Pa., Katie Chastain and husband, Andrew, of Fenton, Missouri, Michael Safin and fiancé, Deanna Gerber, of Marlton, New Jersey, Mark Kirk and wife, Christen, of Murray, Kentucky, Scott Kirk, of Telluride, Colorado, and Laura Blakeslee and husband, Thomas, of Wilmington, Delaware; eight great-grandchildren and expecting the ninth in December, Keegan Phetteplace, Ellienna, Charlotte, and Oliver Manuel, Evan, Owen and Amy Kirk, and Sarah Chastain; a sister-in-law, Helen Wolf, of Albany, New York, Nancy Nichols, of Hydetown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Nichols Jr. and Donald Nichols; a sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Clinton Bevier; and a sister-in-law, Edna Nichols.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Friday from noon to 2 p.m. with the funeral service to follow conducted by Rev. Dennis Ledebur.
Interment will be in Sanford Cemetery, Grand Valley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Visiting Nurses Association, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, Pa. 16323 or the Visiting Nurse Associates-Crawford, 704 N. Main St., Meadville, Pa. 16335.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
