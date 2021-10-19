Donna Lee Tracy, 73, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 16, 2021 at her home.
Donna was born on Oct. 8, 1948 in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Glenn R. Harbaugh Sr. and Theresa Pelerose Harbaugh. She was married to Fred W. Tracy on Oct. 11, 1968. He preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 1994.
Donna was a graduate of Union City High School, Class of 1967.
Donna had attended the Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son, Fred W. Tracy Jr., of Andover, Ohio; a daughter, Christina M. Tracy, of Titusville; grandchildren, Bittany Tracy, Christy Lynn Hutchinson, Trevor and Tony Tracy, Alyssa Kinney, and Brenan, Zayden and Brooklyn Tracy; three great- grandchildren; two brothers, Rev. Glenn “Bud” Harbaugh II and wife Sharon of Jay, Oklahoma and Keith Harbaugh and wife, Vicky, of Meadville; four sisters, Patricia Backus, of Pittsburgh, Joyce Miller, Adele Kirik and husband, Bill, and Debbie Couris and husband, Chris, all of Union City, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and attend the funeral service there on Thursday at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in Riceville Cemetery.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
