Betty J. Savitz, 90, of Titusville, passed away Saturday afternoon October 15, 2022 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Betty was born on January 2, 1932, a daughter of the late Jerome and Nettie Nichols Sutton. She was married to Charles Savitz on November 10, 1986 at St. Johns Church in Tidioute. He preceded her in death on September 15, 1988.
Betty enjoyed doing puzzles and watching TV.
She is survived by two nephews, William Powell and companion Sharon of Corry, and Virgil Nichols and wife Vicky of Conneaut Lake; and a niece, Lotti Jaggi of Corry.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mabel Powell, Rose Cross and Lottie Nichols; two nieces, Doris Kreitzbender and Nancy Grinder; and a nephew, James Powell, Sr.
No public visitation or service will be observed. Private interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
