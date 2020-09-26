Margaret “Peg” Miller, of Lake Latonka, Mercer, passed away at 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2020 at Akron General Hospital.
She was born in Titusville, to the late Merle and Margaret (Kelly) Weaver on June 10, 1950.
Peg was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy, Class of 1968. She then began her banking career with Penn Bank as a switchboard operator. She continued with the bank and was made supervisor of the Call Center in Franklin. She spent many years in that position and was promoted to vice president of operations in Pittsburgh. After the closing of her department, she attained a position with Sky Bank where she worked until her retirement.
She was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Mercer. She married Randall Miller on May 14, 1994.
She is survived by her husband, Randy; her daughter, Leigh Ann Jordan; two step-daughters, Suzanne Daily and Kathleen Miller; her siblings, Nancy Drusko, Jack (Jane) Weaver, Thomas (Carol) Weaver, Sue (Ron) Enright and Shirley Snider; her sister-in-law, Mildred Weaver, of Maryland and many nieces and nephews.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Merle and Margaret Weaver, and her eldest sibling, James Arthur Weaver.
