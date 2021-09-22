Caleb M. Brenner, 18, formerly of Spartansburg, died on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Wyoming.
He was born Dec. 27, 2002 in Mercer County, a son of Dale and Elizabeth Shade Brenner of Upton, Wyoming.
Caleb was raised and educated in Spartansburg, and graduated with Erie County Home School Association in 2020. He then moved to Wyoming with his family, where Caleb was working with Dan Hart Patrol as a heavy equipment operator.
He attended the Harvest Reformed Presbyterian Church in Gillette, Wyoming, and loved reading, collecting playing cards and doing card tricks. He also enjoyed gaming with his brothers and cousin and loved Fight Night.
For Caleb, the most important part of being alive was being with other people. Caleb loved to talk and would talk to anyone and everyone. He never failed to show up to any party and was always excited to hang out with his siblings and cousins. Whether it was a run for coffee, a movie night, or just a chance to sit together and talk, Caleb was ready to be a part of it.
He was very close with his parents and grandparents. He was more like his Dad than anyone else in the family and was jokingly referred to as Dale Jr.
He was the best supporter of his Mom’s cooking and especially loved her lasagna. When he wasn’t working with his Dad and brothers, Caleb could be found hanging out with his Grandma, playing computer games with her or just talking. He was the only grandchild who stayed dedicated to helping Grandpa with his Volunteer Fire Department work. He also loved chatting Grandpa’s ear off in the machine shop and had Grandpa’s love for collecting old things.
Caleb loved having dinner with his Ama and Tata. His first time hunting was with his Tata, his cousin David and his Uncle Steve.
He always tried to make sure his little siblings got fair treatment and no one got punished unfairly. His youngest sister Maria was his “best buddy.” He was called “best friend” by his little brothers and promised to come to his sister’s next volleyball game. He remembered all the funny stories about each one and loved to tell them over and over.
His best friends were his brothers, Nate and Dan, his cousins Stephen, Rachel and Michael, and his sisters, Jael and Grace. Caleb always showed up to watch Fight Night with Stephen on Saturday and even made time for his sister’s Bible studies.
Other friends who made a significant impact on his life were his great-grandmother Edna, the Kings, Fred Cleland, Uncle Mark and Aunt Sandy, the Larimers and the Schraders.
He was dearly loved by his family and friends, all of whom are very, very proud of him. Caleb made such a positive impact on everyone who had the honor of meeting him. He will be truly missed by everyone.
In addition to his parents, Caleb is survived by his maternal grandparents, Bill and Ruby Shade, of Corry; paternal grandparents, John and Cheryll Brenner, of Spartansburg; five sisters, Grace, Jael, Julia, Ruby and Maria Brenner, all at home; and four brothers, Nathan Brenner, of Indian Head, Maryland, and Daniel, Isaiah and Jacob Brenner, of Wyoming.
He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends may call at the Valley View Mennonite Church, Routes 77 and 89, Spartansburg, on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held there on Saturday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Marc Miller officiating.
Burial will be in Whitney Cemetery, Sparta Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family c/o Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa., 16407.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit brackenfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.