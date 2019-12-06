Cindy L. Snyder, 57, of Gilson Ridge Rd., Titusville passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Cindy was born on March 8, 1962, in Titusville to the late Timothy E. Nelson and Sandra Schussler Broadhurst. She married John M. Snyder on Sept. 4, 1987.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1980.
Cindy was a beautician and the owner operator of Cindy’s Country Cutting.
She loved horse riding and being a Nana to her six grandchildren and a loving wife and mother.
Cindy is survived by her husband John, of Titusville; three children, Beth Falco and fiancé, Jeff Wright, Bryan Miller and wife, Megan, Amy Schwab and husband, Derek all of Titusville; six grandchildren, Lanee Falco, Avery Schwab, Haley Schwab, Emma Schwab, Nayla Miller, Eva Miller; two sisters, Kathy Feroz and husband, Ronald, of Titusville, Kim Nelson, of Keller, Texas; and mother-in-law, Erma Snyder, of Titusville.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Nelson.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m., with a service to follow conducted by Pastor Terry Warner.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bair Foundation 241 High St., New Wilmington, PA, 16142.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
