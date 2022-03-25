Sylvester Gilbert (Pete) Thompson, of Mount Pleasant, Texas and Titusville, Pennsylvania passed away on March 19, 2022 at his residence.
Pete was born in Clearfield County, Glen Richey, Pennsylvania to the late Stanley R. and Mary Richards Thompson on May 1, 1923. He married the late Marjorie Elizabeth (Maggie) Bogle in Austin, Texas on Feb. 19, 1945. He attended Clearfield High School. Pete was a WWII veteran. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in February 1943 and was honorably discharged in February 1946 as a flight engineer in the Troop Carrier Command with the 807th Army Air Force Base Unit.
Pete began his career in the oil and gas industry in East Texas as an oilfield contractor and worked in that capacity from 1947 to 1964. From 1961 to shortly before his death he was an independent oil and gas producer, founding several oil and gas production companies in Texas and Pennsylvania throughout the years. During the 1980’s Pete and his wife, Maggie also raised standardbred trotters and pacers through their Fox Run Farm Stable and raced them throughout the Mid-Atlantic states.
Pete was also a rancher, establishing the 6T Ranch and 6T Cattle Company in 1983 in Kaufman County, Texas and later Titus County, Texas raising Brangus cattle. He was a member of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Independent Petroleum Association of America, and a longtime member of the Titusville First Presbyterian Church.
Pete will be remembered best in his role as loving “Dad” to his children and “Ducky” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Marjorie “Maggie” Thompson. He was also preceded in death by his three brothers, John Alfred Thompson, Richard Stanley Thompson, and William Barton Thompson and his sister, Dorothy Thompson Kelly.
Pete is survived by his children, Bonnie J. Thompson, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, Stanley R. Thompson and his wife, Jackie, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, Rebecca Thompson Gavin and husband, David, of Centerville, Pa., and Jane Thompson Watson and husband, Duane, of Pleasantville, Pa. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Elizabeth Sparks Hasbrouck and husband, Bret, of Titusville, Gaily R. Thompson, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, Robert R. Sparks, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, Joseph C. Thompson, of Titusville, Catherine Sparks Shepard and husband, Marc, of Belton, Texas, Sarah Thompson Sampson and husband, Matt, of The Woodlands, Texas, Abigail Watson-Popescu and husband, Cristian, of Titusville, Eliza Watson Parish and husband, Chad, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, and Jarrett Watson and partner, Erin Sullivan, of Sewickley, Pa. Thirteen great-grandchildren survive him, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are with Bates-Cooper-Sloan Funeral Home, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Interment will be in the Thompson Family Cemetery on the 6T Ranch in Mt. Pleasant. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 25 at 2 p.m. for immediate family and friends. No calling hours will be observed. The service will be officiated by Reverend Shane Webb and Father Robert Cigginero.
Pallbearers are Robert Sparks, Joseph Thompson, Samuel Shepard, Chad Parish, Marc Shepard and Matt Sampson. Honorary Pallbearers are Jarrett Watson, Bret Hasbrouck and Cristian Popescu.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Shriners Hospital for Children – Texas.
