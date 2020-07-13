Bridget Ann Black Morris, 56, went home to be with her Lord and savior on July 11, 2020, in Titusville, Pa.
Bridget was born on July 22, 1963, in Bethesda, Md., a daughter of Donnas and Viola Wamsley Black.
Bridget was a 1981 graduate of Faith Community Christian. She married her best friend, Donald L. Morris, Jr., on May 28, 1983, in Washington, Pa., and shortly after, the two moved to Titusville where they opened an insurance agency and began their new life in a new welcoming community. After starting a family, Bridget began working for the Titusville Area School District. She worked for the school district for the past 22 years, most recently as a library aide.
Bridget was a member of the Titusville Free Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family and playing with her granddaughter. She was a kind woman with a big heart, and she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband of Titusville; her parents of Washington, Pa.; two sons, Donnie Morris and wife Kedra of Canonsburg, and Robert Morris and partner Rena Jiang of Etters, Pa.; a granddaughter, Emerson Grace Morris; a sister, Donna Raspet and husband Bill of Bridgeport, W. Va.; several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephew.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa., 16354 Monday, July 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. Further visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14, at Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Ave., Washington, Pa., from 11 a.m. to noon, at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Timothy Maybray of the Titusville Free Methodist Church, officiating.
Interment will be in Washington Cemetery, Washington, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa., 16354, and would like to thank Hospice nurses Malinda Glowa, Kate Hartshorne and Stace Harvey for being Bridget’s angels here on Earth.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
