Barbara D. Brown, 77, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday afternoon May 1, 2021 at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Barbara was born on May 20, 1943 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Robert and Violet Cronauer Clark.
She was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy in Titusville. She had been employed at various businesses and restaurants in the Titusville and Corry communities during her working career.
Barbara was an avid collector of Elvis Presley memorabilia. She also enjoyed watching “Supernatural” on television.
She is survived by three children, Mark Brown, of Corry, Michael Brown, of Clarendon, and Cindy Lingo and husband, Butch, of Pleasantville; a grandson, Damien Brown; two sisters, Marlene Bedow and husband, Gary, of Titusville and Brenda Peters and husband, Russ, of Cambridge Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her fiancée, John Atkinson Sr.; three brothers, Robert, Larry and Steven Clark; and a sister, Lana Sterling.
No public calling hours or service will be conducted.
The family asks that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or at stjude.org
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
