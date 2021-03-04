Mrs. Mary Geraldine “Gerry” Rhoades, 93, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at her residence.
Gerry was born on Aug.18, 1927 in Philadelphia to the late Olin M. and Pauline Williams Jones. She married Rev. C. Cecil Rhoades on Dec. 19, 1950 in Irvington, California. He preceded her in death on March 9, 2000.
She was a graduate of Friends Seminary High School in New York City, class of 1945, and Grove City College, class of 1949, with a degree in Biblical Studies and Philosophy. She later earned her teaching certificate at the University of Maryland.
Gerry taught at several elementary and pre-schools, and served with her husband in ministry for many years.
She was a member of the Titusville First Presbyterian Church, and was currently attending Titusville Branch Fellowship.
Gerry served on many Presbyterian Committees and women’s groups, and played in various dulcimer groups while residing in Titusville. She was committed to her bible study groups and faithfully attended her Wednesday prayer group.
She is survived by two sons, Stephen J. Rhoades and wife, Kathy, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and David J. Rhoades and wife, Judi, of Augusta, Georgia; a daughter Pauline Lewis and husband, Dr. Arthur Lewis, of Titusville; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Alouette Hedges, and a brother, Dr. Rev. Donald D.M. Jones.
No public calling hours will be observed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Inurnment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Titusville Branch Fellowship 224 W. Spruce St. Titusville, PA 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
