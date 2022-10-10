Hazel Irene Bossard, 86, formerly of Centerville passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Rolling Fields Eldercare Community in Conneautville.
Hazel was born on July 2, 1936, in Hydetown to the late Daniel and Emma (Belkamp) McElhaney.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School.
Hazel was formerly employed by the Titusville Dairy and retired from the Titusville Area School District where she worked in the administration office at Scheide House.
She was a member of the Lyona Bible Church.
Hazel loved riding with her husband Yondy on their Gold Wing. The two of them made it to all 50 states touring the countryside. She also enjoyed flower gardening, watching her hummingbirds, playing board games and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Stephen Keyes and companion Shauna McDonald of Evansville, IN; step-children, Tom Bossard and wife Katie of Adrian, MI, Jackie Stewart and husband Scott of Centerville, Kelly Bossard and wife Denise of Gaithersburg, MD; son-in-law, Mark Entwistle of Centerville; 13 grandchildren, Stephanie Tenbarge and husband Dan of Evansville, IN, Christy Bossard of Adrian, MI, Jenny Follrod and husband Brandon of Detroit, MI, Mary Kate Bossard of Chicago, Rebkah Flanders and husband Steve of Hermitage, Ryan Entwistle and wife Ruth of Seabrook, NH, Sean Entwistle and wife Emily of Pittsburgh, Matthew Entwistle of Hermitage, Jon Stewart and wife Stephanie of Titusville, Ben Stewart and Sarah Stewart both of Erie, Connor Bossard and Emma Bossard both of Gaithersburg, MD; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Helen Rogel of Nashville, TN.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Keyes and her second husband, Donald L. “Yondy” Bossard who she married on May 2, 1992, in VA and he passed on October 9, 2016; and a brother, Daniel McElhaney.
Visitation will be at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home in Titusville on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted from the Lyona Bible Church 28825 Lyona Rd., Guys Mills, PA 16327 on Monday at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
