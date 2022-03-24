Connie L. Baker, 70, of Midlothian, Virginia, and formerly of Titusville, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.
Connie was born on Sept. 26, 1951, in Titusville to Virginia L. (Carter) Dow, of Titusville, and the late Harold W. “Bud” Dow.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1969.
Connie was formerly employed by Penn Bank and as a teller, and worked in the accounting department at Cytemp Specialty Steel, until the closing of the plant. She retired from Universal Stainless.
After retirement, she and her husband, Bob moved to Midlothian, Virginia to be closer to her children and granddaughters, who she loved to watch play soccer.
She loved horses, Westerns, reading, hot cars, vacations at the beach, going to casinos and rooting for the Steelers.
Connie is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Baker, of Midlothian; sons, Scott Pringle and fiancé, Heather Lambert, and Benjamin Pringle and girlfriend, Julie Biedenharn, both of Richmond, Virginia; granddaughters, Elsa Pringle and Emme Pringle, of Richmond, Virgina; sisters, Penny Porter and husband, Alan, of Meadville, and Debbie Steinberg and boyfriend, Jay Taylor, of Titusville; a brother, Gary Dow and wife, Chanee, of Titusville; nieces and nephews, Matt Dow, Chance Dow, Chad Porter, Ryan Porter and Tiffany Willard; several great-nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Missy.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m., with additional calling hours on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and the funeral service to follow, conducted by Pastor Bob Hawk.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
