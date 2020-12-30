Eldredge Charles St. John, 84, of Union City, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at Saint Vincent Hospital, Erie.
He was born on March 22, 1936 in Union City, a son of Milo St. John Sr. and Gladys Barber St. John. He married Phyllis Marie Hall in 1958. They were married for 59 years.
He was a 1953 graduate of Spartansburg High School. He served his country as an Air Force Airman.
Eldredge was a successful machinist who loved what he did, as well as retiring as a dairy farmer.
His favorite things were working with his cows and collecting John Deere farm equipment.
Eldredge is survived by one son, Troy Eldredge St. John, of Union City; three grandchildren, Ashley St. John Anderson and her husband, Dereck, of Sandy, Oregon, Bradley C. St. John Jr. and his wife, Carla, of Seattle, Washington, and Raymond Eldredge St. John, of North Carolina; a sister, Mary Lee Kloss and her husband, Joe, of Erie; two brothers, Milo St. John Jr. and his wife, Elinor, of Florida, and Melvin St. John and his wife, Betty Jane, of Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife; a son, Bradley Charles St. John, a brother, Tom St. John and a sister, Marjorie St. John.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date that will take place at King Road and Wilkins Road, Union City.
Arrangements are in the care of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City.
