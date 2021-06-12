Frank John Sagan, 93, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his home in Spring Hill, Florida.
Frank was born on Sept. 14, 1927, in Titusville, the son of the late John and Catherine Chojnacki Sagan.
Frank joined the U.S. Navy in 1946 and served until his honorable discharge in 1948. Frank served on the USS Waccamaw.
Frank attended Geneva College and Alliance College where he graduated with degrees in mathematics and psychology, including a teaching certificate.
Frank met Rosalia (Rose) Hibbard in Titusville, where they married on Aug. 25, 1962. Frank and Rose built a loving family of eight, having six children between the years of 1963 and 1976. Frank worked various jobs and retired after 20 years of employment from Firestone in Erie. Frank and Rose retired to Spring Hill, Florida in 1989.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalia (his “Rosie); son, Brian Michael Sagan, and his eight older siblings. He was also preceded in death by his special friend, Marie Martell.
He is survived by his children; sons, Philip Sagan (wife Katie Beer Sagan) and Stephen Sagan; daughters, Susan Economy, Beth Sagan Colvin and Debra Whitman; 13 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Frank meant so much to so many and gave selflessly. He placed the needs of others before is own. He built a legacy for his family — one that will carry on for generations to come.
Private funeral services with military honors will be held on Saturday, June, 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Catharine’s Cemetery Chapel in Titusville.
