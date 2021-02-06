Ronald 'Ron' Wagner, 70

Ronald “Ron” Wagner went peacefully to be with the Lord on Feb. 3, 2021. He was born on July 15, 1950 in Pleasantville, where he grew up one of six children.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Helen Viola Burt and Leon Edward Wagner Sr. and his brothers; Leon Edward Wagner Jr., Larry Todd Wagner Sr. and Timothy Jay Wagner.
He is survived by his two daughters; Melissa Burk, of Franklin and Courtney Dolin (John), of Hurricane, West Virginia; grandsons, Zachary Shaffer, Ian Jordan and Nikolas Dolin; granddaughters, Meagan Wagner, Becca Jordan and Charlee Dolin; his sister, Linda Earline Misky, of Moore, South Carolina; his brother, Richard Lee Wagner, of Titusville; nephew, Mike McCain, of Moore South Carolina and several other nieces and nephews.
Ron was an avid golfer who lived life to the fullest. He was able to enjoy living in Moore, South Carolina for his final years, where he spent lots of time enjoying family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no services, but he would encourage everyone to enjoy the time they have with family. His family appreciates your prayers during this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.