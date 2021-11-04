Philip H. Warner, 79, of Pleasantville, passed away on Wednesday morning, Nov. 3, 2021 at Titusville Area Hospital.
Philip was born on Dec. 6, 1941 in Titusville, a son of the late James and Thelma Kerr Warner. He was married to Karen Tipton on Jan. 4, 1969 in Erie, Pa.
He had attended the Titusville and Tionesta schools. Philip had been employed in the maintenance department for the DCNR at Oil Creek State Park, from where he retired on Aug. 9, 2011. He had also been employed with Hazlett Tree Service for 30 years and with Way’s Landscaping in Franklin for several years. He was a very hard worker at whatever he was doing.
Philip enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, photography and riding his tractor. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He also enjoyed his special times with his hunting buddy, John Hopkins.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; two daughters, Betty Hutchison, of Pleasantville and Barbara Duncan, of Grand Valley; three grandsons, Joshua Hutchison, of Carrollton, Virginia, and Scott and Luke Hutchison, both of Tryonville; four great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Colton, Liam and Emma Hutchison; a sister and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
No public calling hours or service will be observed. The family asks that memorials be made to the family or to S.L.U.R.P. Animal Rescue, 337 E. Spring St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
