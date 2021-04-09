Steve R. Banichar Jr., 78, of Marienville, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Allegheny Valley Hospital, following a battle with cancer.
He was born on June 10, 1942, in Tarentum to the late Steve R. and Teny (Butch) Banichar. Steve lived most of his life in Tarentum and the past 15 years in Marienville. He was a Machinist for Oberg Manufacturing, in Sarver, for 30 years.
Steve was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a graduate of Tarentum High School. He was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum.
Steve enjoyed fishing, cooking and keeping busy with projects around his home. Steve especially enjoyed spending time with his daughters and granddaughters. Steve was known to everyone in Marienville as “Two Beers.”
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Andrea (Argo) Banichar; daughters, Lynette (Jay) Zanotti, of Hyde Park and Antoinette (Mark) Witucki, of Natrona Heights; granddaughters, Carley (Justin) Buchanan, of South Buffalo Township and Kaitlyn (Derek) Hubert, of Buffalo Township. Also surviving are his sisters, Sylvia Crow, of Tarentum and Vera Richards, of New Kensington.
He was known as “Uncle Steve” and loved by many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Brian S. Banichar, in 1981.
There will be a private family visitation in the Duster Funeral Home, Inc. 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, (724) 224-1526. However, relatives and friends are invited to attend a Christian Funeral Mass Saturday at noon in Christ the King Parish, Gilpin Township. Everyone please meet at church and follow CDC guidelines for social distancing. Masks are required. Burial will be private. Family suggests contributions to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley. Visit dusterfh.com.
