Donna L. Smathers, 77, of Titusville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitatoin Center.
Donna was born on Dec. 4, 1943 in Topeka, Kansas, to the late Richard G. and Neva L. Metzgar Manuell.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1962.
Donna worked for Northwest Bus Service as a school bus driver for 29 years until her retirement.
She loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. She also loved spending time with her family and her dogs.
Donna is survived by a daughter, Lisa Brown and husband, Eddie of Neilltown; a son, Rodney J. “RJ” Smathers Jr. and companion, Helen Wagner, of Titusville; two grandchildren, Travis Wilson and wife, Michelle, of Greenville, and Trevor Wilson and companion, Crystal Maxin, of Neilltown; three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Trenton Wilson, and Zannu Maxin Wilson, and a nephew, Ronald G. Shingledecker, of Palm Bay, Florida.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her companion, Roger F. Kessler; a sister, Linda Beach and a brother-in-law, James Beach.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted.
Interment will be at Neilltown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Relay for Life at cancer.org/involved/fundraise/relay-for-life.html.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.