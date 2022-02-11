Ryan David McCandless, 34, of Oil City, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Ryan was born on March 9, 1987, in Phoenix, Arizona to the late David C. and Debra Lamey McCandless.
He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army.
No public calling hours will be observed.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.