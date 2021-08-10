Mrs. Barbara J. Young, 88, formerly of Hydetown, passed away on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:50 a.m. at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Barbara was born on Sept. 12, 1932 in Hydetown to the late William and Mary J. McCurdy Cleland. She married Howard W. Young on Oct. 31, 1952 in Winchester, Virginia. He preceded her in death on Jan. 22, 1999.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School.
Barbara was a lifetime member of the Hydetown Methodist Church.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed both her flower and vegetable garden, reading and spending time with her family and friends.
Barbara is survived by her four children, Vicki See and husband, Richard, of Titusville, Laura Yashinski and husband, Mike, of Huntsville, Alabama, Mary James and husband, Stephen, of Hydetown, and William Young and wife, Beverly, of Titusville; nine grandchildren, Shawn Alcon and wife, Marie, of Oil City, Richard See Jr. and wife, Amy, of Titusville, Ryan See and wife, Kristen, of Titusville, Randy See and wife, Kristy, of Titusville, Jeremy Stec, of Titusville, Sarah Weckoski and husband, Brian, of Erie, Joseph James and wife, Lisa, of Statesville, North Carolina, Allen Young, of Oklahoma, and William Young Jr., of Titusville; several great-grandchildren and one sister, Diane Bennett and husband, Ronald, of Norfolk, Virginia.
No public calling hours will be observed. Services will be private to the family.
Interment will be at East Troy Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Hydetown Methodist Church, 11683 McKinney St., Titusville, Pa. 16354
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
