Mr. Walter E. Seley, 92, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Dec. 3, 2021 at the Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown.
Walter was born on Nov. 3, 1929 in Geneva, Pa., to the late George E. and Hazel Mae Hickman Seley. He married Frieda Sherretts on May 29, 1949 in Linesville.
He was a graduate of Conneautville High School, Class of 1946, Edinboro State College with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 1952, and Penn State University with a masters degree in 1959.
Walter was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army.
He was a math teacher for Wattsburg and Union City High Schools before coming to Titusville High School, where he taught math. Toward the end of his career, he served as Assistant Principal until his retirement in 1982.
Walter was a member of the Breedtown Baptist Church, Pleasantville Lions Club and Retired Teachers Association.
He is survived by his wife, Frieda, of Meadville; three children, Marcia (Frank) Yohe, of Meadville, Carol (Roger) Turner, of Kokomo, Indiana, and Dwayne (Carol) Seley, of Erie; four grandchildren, Christopher (Nicole) Yohe, Amy Atiano, Jessica Yohe and Emily Seley, and three great-grandchildren, Milo, Elöine and Noah.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Faye Powell, of Meadville and Mildred Thomas, of Linesville.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., on Sunday, from 3 to 5 p.m. and again on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Ward Beers officiating.
Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Breedtown Baptist Church, 2037 Cherrytree Road, Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
