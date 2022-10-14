Marilyn Antill, 70, of Centerville, passed away Friday morning October 14, 2022 at Embassy of Park Avenue in Meadville following an extended illness.
Marilyn was born on June 17, 1952 in Titusville, PA, a daughter of the late William and Leola Sterling Daum. She was married to David George Antill on January 23, 1992.
Marilyn was a graduate of East High School in Erie, PA. She had been previously employed at Shriner’s Hospital in Erie and at the Erie County Home. She was last employed at Queen Cutlery in Titusville.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She enjoyed needle crafts and loved her many pets.
Marilyn is survived by her husband George of Centerville; and three nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Nichols.
No visitation or service will be conducted. Private interment will be in Jamison Corners Cemetery.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
