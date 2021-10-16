Carla Jean Ecker, 75, of Brooksville, Florida was reunited in heaven with her sweetheart, Lyle E. Ecker Jr on Oct. 11, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 21, 1946 in Titusville, to the late Paul H. Evans and Hazel Sterling Madden.
Carla attended Titusville schools and graduated in 1964 while attending North Kingstown Sr. High in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.
She married Lyle on July 10, 1964 at the First United Methodist Church in Hydetown, with Rev. Lloyd Chelton officiating.
Together they were blessed with three surviving children; Jessica
(Scott) Santiago, Melissa (Hanson) Summersgill and Eric (Cristy) Ecker.
They moved their family to Florida in 1975, living first in Hillsborough County, moving to Pasco County in 1978 and finally retiring in Hernando County in 1997.
She loved spending time with her family and friends, as well as worshipping with her church family. She also enjoyed quilting and spending time with her beloved dog, Molly.
She was blessed with four grandchildren; Alyssa Nixon, Aundrea (Luke) Chowning, Victoria Sofranek and significant other, Brandon Casey, and Lucas Ecker; and five great-grandchildren, Justin, Lily, Savannah, Bryce and Jack.
Carla is also survived by two sisters; Carol (Karl) Friewald, of Erie, Pa. and Sherry (Dale) Beach, of Titusville, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Along with her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by an infant son, Scott Ecker and her sister, Connie Madden, of Tampa, Florida.
A Celebration Of Life will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Brooksville Christian Church, 6197 Broad Street, Brooksville, Florida 34601
Interment will occur in the Spring of 2022 at Woodlawn Cemetery. These service arrangements have not been made at this time.
