Gary Lynn Dempsey, of Newport News, Virginia, formerly of Titusville and Erie, Pennsylvania, passed away on Oct. 26, 2021 at the age of 69, of lung cancer.
Gary was born on Feb. 20, 1952 in Titusville, the son of the late Jack D. Dempsey and Lena M. (Stephens} Sult.
He was a member of the Titusville High School, Class of 1970, where he excelled as a distance runner on the high school track team. Shortly thereafter, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and competed to become part of the elite Maroon Beret Air Force Pararescue Unit. He became skilled in survival practices and participated in the search effort for Senator Hale Boggs, whose plane crashed on Mount McKinley. He was among a select few to hike across the Alaskan ice fields during his military assignment in Spokane, Washington.
After his service, he and his brother opened Dempsey Brothers in Conneaut Lake, Pa. He was a master automobile mechanic and experienced in everything from foreign car to Semi repairs. He spent some of his career in Erie, Pa., eventually settling in the area around Norfolk, Virginia, and was a go-to electronics consultant in the region. He also excelled in collision and auto body work. He worked right up until a short time before his passing.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Paxton, of Newport News. He is further survived by his brother, Jack (Sherri) Dempsey, of Erie; his children, Christie Skerski (Walter), of Jacksonville, North Carolina, son, Troy Dempsey (fiancé, Lori Wightman), of Bluffton, South Carolina, daughters, Brandy Dempsey, of Union City, Mandy Pizer, of Corry, and Tricia Anderson (Shane), of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, Ava Lena Skerski, Ian Pizer, Ashleigh Pizer, Meagan Pizer, Aaron Anderson and Zachary Anderson; great- grandson, Carter; stepson, William Paxton (Sarah), and step grandchildren, William, Robert and Gwendolyn.
