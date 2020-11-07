Mrs. Mary Ann Benedict, 83, of Grand Valley, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Benedict was born on April 13, 1937, in Titusville to the late Charles and Florence (Morris) Wright. She married Burton T. Benedict on March 28, 1959 in DuBois. Mr. Benedict died on March 27, 2011.
She was a graduate of Pleasantville High School and Clarion University with a teaching degree.
Mary was employed by the Titusville Areas School District as a third grade teacher at Hydetown Elementary School for 25 years.
She was a member of the Faith Community Church in Enterprise.
Mary is survived by her children, Stephen Benedict and wife, Kathleen, of Pleasantville, Mark Benedict, of Grand Valley, Linda Benedict and husband, Howard Jackson, of Shoals, Indiana; her grandchildren, Ashley Benedict, of Oil City, Emmagrace Benedict of, Pleasantville, Katherine Coburn Simion and husband, Joshua, and Matthew Coburn, both of Indianapolis, Indiana, and great-grandchildren, Zachery Coburn, Vivian and Ada Simion of Indianapolis, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by a son, Curtis Benedict.
A private service was conducted for the family at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home.
Interment was in Neilltown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 12664 Route 19 South, Unit 1A, Waterford, Pa. 16441.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
