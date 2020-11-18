Florence D. Beard, 94, of Centerville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Florence was born on Aug. 28, 1926 in Hardwick, Vermont, a daughter of the late Harold F. Davis and Bernice Allen Davis. She was married to Robert C. Beard on May 3, 1952 in Hardwick. He preceded her in death on Aug. 11, 2009.
Florence was a graduate of Hardwick Academy, Class of 1944, and a graduate of the University of Vermont, Class of 1948.
Florence and her husband resided in Washington, D.C. until Robert’s retirement, at which time they moved to Centerville and purchased Southall Gas in 1973. She assisted her husband in the operation of the business for many years.
While residing in Washington, D.C., she and her husband were members of the Colesville, Maryland Presbyterian Church in Silver Spring, Maryland.
Florence was a hard-worker and public servant, as well as being a devoted mother. She enjoyed nature, gardening and had an interest in nutrition for many years. She was a member of the Centerville Women’s Club.
Florence is survived by two children, Gary Beard, of Centerville, and Joyce Beard, of Meadville; a brother, Allen F. Davis, of Philadelphia; nephews, Gregory F. Davis, of Malvern, Paul S. Davis, of Chester Springs, and Robert Southall, of Centerville; a niece, Susan Robinson, of Centerville; a great-niece, Kimberly Martin, of Centerville; and a great-great-nephew, Dale Southall.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie Davis; a nephew, Dale Southall; and a great-niece, Robyn Southall.
Friends may attend a graveside service on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Sunnyside Cemetery in Centerville with Pastor Gary Kinnear officiating.
The family asks that memorials be made to Sunnyside Cemetery.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
