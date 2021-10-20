Elizabeth K. Barber, 93, of Titusville, passed away Monday morning, Oct. 18, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Elizabeth was born on Aug. 27, 1928 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Signar Kurtich. She was married to John J. Barber on May 1, 1948 at St. Titus Church. He preceded her in death on June 15, 1987.
Elizabeth was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1946.
She had been employed at the former Thompson’s Drug Store and GC Murphy’s in Titusville.
Elizabeth was a member of St. Titus Church. She had been a volunteer at the Titusville Area Hospital in her earlier years. She enjoyed her home and visiting with her friends.
Elizabeth is survived by a son-in-law, Michael Smith and wife, Linnea, of Columbia, Maryland; a granddaughter, Lauren Smith, of Londonderry, New Hampshire; a special niece, Annamarie Kurtich Jersey, of Franklin, who enjoyed spending time with Aunt Liz; and several nieces and nephews, William Dylewski and wife, Lisa, of Erie, and a special neighbor, Bill Conner, who Liz was fortunate to have and as Liz stated, “she would not know what to do without her Bill’s.”
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Smith in 2010; three brothers, John, Frank and Louis Kurtich, and a sister, Mary Goldthwaite.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Church with Fr. Walter E. Packard as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Catharine’s Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to any chapter of the American Cancer Society.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
