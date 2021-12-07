Judy L. Lesko, 59, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at her residence.
Judy had many roles — wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, caregiver, coach, volunteer, cheerleader and friend to all. Judy made a difference in everyone’s life, following in the footsteps of her late mother and father. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and the Titusville community.
Judy was born on Nov. 10, 1962 in Braddock, Pa. to the late Paul J. and Phyllis Jacko Zurovchak. She married Todd Lesko on July 19, 1986 at St. Titus Catholic Church.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1981 and Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1985 with a bachelors degree in accounting.
Judy worked at the Titusville Area Hospital. She was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church. Judy’s true passion was working with young people while coaching swimming. She was the Titusville YMCA swim coach starting in 1987 and a Titusville High School swim coach from 2003 to 2019. In her eight years as head coach, she compiled a record of 102-37, winning three regional championships. She was inducted into the Titusville High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.
Judy was a stranger to none (including humans and animals) and caregiver to many. She has been heavily involved in community service including Titusville Associated Charities and charities to benefit persons experiencing homelessness. She was also one of the initial founders of Tri-City Thunder Softball.
Judy was an avid sports fan and closely followed Notre Dame University athletics, Titusville High School Athletics and all teams in which her nieces and nephews participated. She cherished spending time with her family and friends and incorporated Slovak traditions into family gatherings and her everyday life.
She is survived by her husband, Todd, of Titusville; three children, Alyssa Lesko, of Cincinnati, Zane Lesko and wife, Emma Stiver, of Cincinnati, and Karee Lesko, of Titusville; her siblings, Dr. Janet Zurovchak and husband, Dr. Steve Grothaus, of Indian Lake, Ohio, James Zurovchak and wife, Susan, of Holmdel, New Jersey, Joseph Zurovchak and wife, Susan, of Blairstown, New Jersey, John Zurovchak and wife, Sandra, of Worthington, Ohio, Jerry Zurovchak and wife, Lisa, of Huston, Texas, and Jill Neely and husband, Kasey, of Titusville; her cousin, Rick Mroz, and wife, Andrea, of North Huntingdon, Pa.; her stepmother, Barbara Zurovchak, of Lancaster, New York; two stepsisters, Kimberly Collins and husband, Jon Hilburger, of Clarence, New York, and Chelsy Collins O’Carroll and husband, Donall, of Lancaster, New York; her father and mother-in-law, Donald and Mary Lou Lesko, of Titusville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lee Ann Borden and husband, David, of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, DJ Lesko and wife, Karen, of Walkersville, Maryland, Lynna Heinze, of Baltimore, Maryland, Aaron Lesko and wife, Tammy, of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Adam Lesko and wife, Angie, of Tionesta; numerous nieces and nephews, including; Mason, Lindsey, Katie, Kate, Devon, Jessica, Jesse, Parker, Bailey, Brendon, Kristine, Kasen, Ryanne, Avery, Vicki, Kathryn, Duster, Carrie, Jenna, Zak, Lanie, Julie, Kylie, Abby, Jack, Zoey, Luke, Nora, Evelyn, and Mary; and numerous friends who have become family, especially the Ashley family.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted on Friday at 1 p.m. at St. Titus Catholic Church with Fr. Walter E. Packard officiating. Masks will be mandatory to wear at the funeral home and Mass.
Interment will be at St. Catharine’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions can be made to the Associated Charities, 409 E. Central Ave., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or March of Dimes at marchofdimes.org/giving.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
