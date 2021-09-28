Mrs. Margaret R. Watson, 76, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at her residence.
Margaret was born on June 21, 1945 in Titusville to the late Willis and Ruth Shaffer Carlson. She married James A. Watson on July 3, 1978 in Titusville. He preceded her in death on Oct. 31, 2020.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School.
Margaret worked as a cook at the Titusville Area Hospital.
She was a social member of the Cleo J. Ross American Legion Post 368.
Margaret enjoyed bowling in various bowling leagues at Lin Van Lanes, knitting, cooking, shopping and being with her family and friends.
Margaret is survived by her two daughters, Tina McWilliams and husband, Troy, of Titusville, and Tammy Johnson, of Titusville; two stepsons, David Watson and wife, Betty, of Conway, South Carolina, and Jeff Watson and wife, Kim, of Thomasville, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Tyler Fausnaught and wife, Whitney, Joshua Fausnaught, Dustin McWilliams and David Watson; four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Rylee, Ruby and James; a brother-in-law, Jim Christensen, of North East.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Darlene Christensen; two brothers, Edward and Howard Carlson and a son-in-law, Charles Johnson.
No public visitation will be observed. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org and the American Diabetes Association at donations.diabetes.org.
If you wish to leave a condolence, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.