Matthew T. “Ned” Wojtowicz, 100, of Mickle Hill Road, Spartansburg, passed away on Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:13 a.m. at Cambridge Corry Retirement Community.
Ned was born on Sept. 21, 1921 at home in Warren County to the late Joseph and Helena C. Barcz Wojtowicz.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Funeral arrangements were trusted to Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 North
