James R. Lytle, 68, of Franklin, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 23, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident.
Born on May 11, 1952 in Titusville, Jim was the son of Robert and Greta Prenatt Lytle. He married the former Jennifer Rice on July 16, 2011, and she survives him.
Jim was retired from Community Alternatives in Meadville, where he worked as a TSS. He was very proud to have served in the United States Army. He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan. He also enjoyed gardening (had a great green thumb), woodworking and working/building with his hands.
In addition to his wife, Jennifer, Jim is survived by his mother, Greta Lytle, of Girard; his three sons, James Patrick “Pat” Lytle and his wife, Brandi, of Titusville, Daniel “Dan” Lytle, of Lake City, and Garrett Beers, of Franklin; and his three daughters, Jennifer Brown and her husband, Steve, of Monaca, Katie Hunt and her husband, Rebel, of Lake City, and Lacey Beers, of Franklin.
He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Dylan, Steven and Holden; his three brothers, Ron Lytle and his wife, Brenda, of Titusville, Mike Lytle and his wife, Elaine, of Titusville, and Eric Lytle and his wife, Julie, of Erie; and his two sisters, Kim Lytle, of Erie, and Karen Lytle, of Girard.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Robert, and his uncle, William “Bill” Edwards.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family. The Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, has been entrusted with arrangements.
To send cards or online condolences, family and friends are invited to visit gardinierfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.