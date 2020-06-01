Mrs. Betty L. Barlog, 87, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, in Erie.
Mrs. Barlog was born on Oct. 27, 1932, in Titusville to the late Frank and Florence (Drake) Slayton.
She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, in Titusville.
Betty was formerly employed by the Titusville Area Hospital in the medical records department and with Integra Bank, in Franklin.
She was a member of St. Titus Church.
Betty loved to send cards to all her family and friends for birthdays, anniversaries or any special occasion.
She is survived by four children; Joe Barlog and wife, Sue, of New York, Tom Barlog and wife, Cristy, of Pleasantville, Sue Irwin and husband, Pat, of Titusville, and Chris Waters and husband, Scott, of Oil City; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Barlog in 1971; two brothers, Willard and Floyd Slayton; and two sisters, Marian Opelt and Evelyn Waychoff.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Titus Church with Fr. Walter E. Packard, as celebrant. COVID-19 guidelines are still in effect.
Interment will be in St. Catharine’s Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.