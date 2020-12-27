Crystal Jeanne Gilbert, 59, of Titusville, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 while at UPMC-Seneca, Seneca, PA. Crystal was born Jan. 4, 1961 in Oil City, PA to the late Leland M. “Buck” Gilbert Sr and Jeanne D. (Williams) Gilbert.
Crystal was a 1979 graduate of West Forest High School of Tionesta, PA and was previously employed by the Walmart stores in Clarion, PA and in Titusville, as well as the Super Duper in Tionesta, PA.
Crystal was a devoted family member of the Word of Grace Full Gospel Fellowship in Tionesta. She was a member of the Women of the Moose Titusville Chapter #1097 and served as a volunteer painting toys for children at the Titusville Toy Shop. Crystal also served as the Honorary Captain of the “Team Crystal Warrior Group” who cheered her on and supported her during her battle with ovarian cancer.
Crystal was an avid sports fan. Nascar, the Indianapolis Colts, and along with her nephews, cheering for the Atlanta Braves.
Surviving are her partner and best friend, Rhonda Taylor, of Titusville. A brother, Leland M. “Buck” Gilbert Jr and his wife Sue, of Pleasantville, PA. Three sisters; Vicky L. O’Neal and her husband Gary, also of Pleasantville; Lisa M. Mealy and her husband Merle, of Tionesta; Shelly K. Bowman and her husband Ronald, of Bellefonte, PA. A brother-in-law Gus Waychoff and his wife Ann, of Pleasantville. Crystal is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly….and her cats Cosmo, Nique, Peyton, Alex and Tessa.
In addition to her parents, Crystal was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Denise E. Waychoff.
There will be no public visitation. A celebration of Crystal’s life will be held and announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta. Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Crystal’s name to: Titusville Toy Shop RSVP 115 Saint John St. Titusville, PA 16354; or to Word of Grace Full Gospel Fellowship PO Box 653 Tionesta, PA 16353
