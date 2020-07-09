Mary Katherine “Katie” Coulter, 31, of Titusville, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Katie was born on May 13, 1989, in Titusville to Gary Coulter and Kelli Grove Coulter.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 2007.
Katie worked at Southwoods Assisted Living Community and was then manager at Pizza Hut for several years.
She enjoyed doing hair and makeup and being with her family, especially her children. She had a beautiful smile and was a kind person to everyone she met.
Katie is survived by her mother, Kelli, of Titusville; her father, Gary and companion, Brandi Carr, of Titusville; four children, Kylah, Kenzington, Kinlee and Kenya Tracy all of Titusville; her fiancé, Kyle Tracy, of Titusville; a brother, Taylor Coulter, of Pleasantville; maternal grandmother, Mary Grove, of Titusville; paternal grandparents, Margie Miller, of West Hickory, and Gary Coulter Sr., of Centerville.
She was preceded in death by a maternal grandfather, Ronald Grove Sr.
No public calling hours will be observed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made on behalf of the family to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St. or on her tribute page garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
