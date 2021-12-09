Leroy J. “Fuzzy” Harrington, 63, of Dewey Road, Townville passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at his residence.
Leroy was born on March 26, 1958 in Erie to the late James E. and Donna (Foley) Harrington.
He was a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1976.
Leroy was employed as an electrician for the past 15 years with Plasma Automation in Meadville. Prior to that he was a co-owner and operator at Covell Electronics in Titusville.
He enjoyed the simple things in life like being outdoors, watching NASCAR, fixing anything electrical and he loved old cars.
Leroy is survived by a brother, Michael Harrington and wife, Lisa, of Centerville; two sisters, Nancy Landset of Lee Center, New York, and Linda Hassan and husband, Sam, of North Tonawanda, New York; nieces and nephews, Shane Harrington and wife, Shasta, Tori Harrington, Zaid Hassan and Nora Hassan.
He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ben Landset, and a sister, Gail Harrington who died in infancy.
A graveside service is being conducted at St. Catharine’s Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. with Fr. Walter E. Packard officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to Anna Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, Pa. 16511.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.