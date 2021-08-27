Michael E. Redmond, 72, of Cooperstown, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
Born on Oct. 21, 1948, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Willard E. and Inez M. (Crissman) Redmond. He was a 1966 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.
After graduating high school, Michael proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he spent the next 23 years of his life serving his country. He completed three tours in Vietnam, flew B-747 and L-1011 planes, and spent many years as a professional flight engineer. He was Honorably discharged with the rank of Master Sergeant, earning many commendations and awards during his service.
Upon returning back to the area, Michael worked as an assistant manager of the State Liquor stores of Titusville.
On June 9, 1995, Michael married the love of his life, the former Rita Geyer. She survives him.
Living a simple and humble life, Michael enjoyed hunting, the company of his dogs and birds and his 2013 Ford Mustang. He could often be found searching the internet on his computer, mostly for Vietnam history and facts, and playing games.
In addition to his wife, Michael will be forever remembered by his two sons, Alexander Redmond and Cameron Redmond; his daughter, Jacqueline Redmond, and by his six grandchildren, Oliver Shark, Mabel Grace, Dax Raptor, Clementine Dot, Zoey Bunny, and Abigail Hope.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, Pa. 16323, on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 from noon to 1 p.m.
Funeral services for Michael will be held at the funeral home following visitation on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 beginning at 1 p.m., with Reverend Larry Myers, pastor of the Polk Presbyterian Church, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.
Masks are not required to be worn by those vaccinated against COVID-19. Those not vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks upon entering the funeral home.
Michael will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.
To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit gardinierfuneralhome.com.
