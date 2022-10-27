Karen (Baney) Fielding, 75, of Titusville, PA., passed away October 20, 2022, peacefully with her family by her side.
She was born on August 6, 1947 to Lester and Elizabeth (Varney) Baney in Titusville, PA. Karen was a loving and caring mother to Timithy (Carol Silvis) Fielding of Tryonville, Mark Fielding of Centerville, and Shalee (Jerry) Berkhous of Florida. She was a wonderful grandmother to 8 grandchildren and the best loving G.G. to 10 great-grandchildren. She loved being with her family and would travel to Florida every chance she could get. The Florida sunshine and her family would always fill her heart with joy.
There will be no visitation or funeral service. The family will have a private prayer service prior to burial at a later date.
Condolences may be made to the family at nelsonfuneralhome.net. Memorial donations may be made in Karen’s name to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org.
The Nelson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 314 North Main St. Youngsville, PA., have been entrusted with all arrangements.
