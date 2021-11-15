Mr. Lester G. Dupont, 89, of Titusville, died, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie.
Lester was born on Aug. 15, 1932 in Titusville, to the late Lester and Arlene August Dupont. He married Virginia Shaw in 1952.
He attended Colestock High.
Lester was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force. He enlisted in 1949 and became a Senior Demolition Expert. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 3, 1953 with the rank of Staff Sergeant.
He worked as a long-distance truck driver for many years, and worked in a machine shop for 28 years, retiring as General Manager of the shop.
Lester was a member of the Diamond Evangelical Methodist Church.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and had a great love for making wooden toys for children.
Lester is survived by his wife of 69 years; three daughters, Debbie Dupont, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Christine Bernier and husband, Keith of Webster, Florida, and Penny Dupont, of Lewes, Delaware; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Bobby Dupont, of Corry, and Kenny Dupont, of Maryland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Donna Bishop and Virginia Shorts
Services will be private to the family.
Interment will be at East Troy Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
