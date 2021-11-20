Christine L. Bromley, 74, of Meadville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at her residence.
She was born on July 19, 1947 in Titusville, a daughter of Karl C. White and Edna Fordyce White. They both are deceased along with her brother, Richard, who died in birth. She married James R. Bromley on March 22, 1969, in Titusville.
She graduated from Townville High School in 1966 and she then attended Pitt Campus with a major in Business Administration.
Christine was employed with G.C. Murphy as a Candy Counter before going to work for Ellis Carload Day.
Her favorite hobbies were visiting her children and grandchildren, going out fishing with her husband and visiting the casino.
She is survived by her husband, James; a daughter, Trisha White and her husband, Kyle, of Titusville; a son, Justin Bromley and his wife, Lisa, of Titusville; a sister, Catherine Hines, of Seneca; two granddaughters, Amber Vecero and her husband, Michael, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and Rebecca Bromley, of Titusville; two great-grandsons, Tony and Nico Vecero, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, and many nieces and nephews.
Per Christine’s request, there will be no services held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mystic Park later in the spring, which will be announced.
Private burial will take place in Tryonville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Christine has requested donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty Street, Meadville, Pennsylvania 16335.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Christine’s Book of Memories online at WarrenFH.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.