Mr. Robert W. Seeley, 88, of S. Main St., Pleasantville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his residence.
Robert was born on Sept. 28, 1932, in Enterprise to the late Burton and Blanch (Wright) Seeley. He married Rhita J. Thomas on Sept. 1, 1955 in Clovis, New Mexico.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant.
Robert was formerly employed by Hammermill Paper, Clear Lake Lumber, Taylor Ramsey and other independent lumber companies.
He was a member of the T-Free Church, Pleasantville Lions Club, Pleasantville Vol. Fire Dept. for 25 years, Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion and Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.
Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Rhita, of Pleasantville; five children, Jeffrey Seeley, of Redding, California, Pam Seeley-Anderson and husband, Mark, of Titusville, Kimberly Coates and husband, Paul, of Ferndale, California, Kenneth Seeley, of Meadville, Mark Seeley and wife, Marsha, of Titusville; 13 grandchildren, Michael Schneider, of Pittsburgh, Megan (Tracy) Antonio, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jessica (Matthew) Rink, of Ava, Missouri, Dianne (Craig) Foster, of Redding, California, Suzanne Seeley and boyfriend, David, of Vacaville, California, Jason Coates of Chico, California, Shasta (Ray) Fernandez, of Caldwell, Idaho, Shannon Coates and fiancé, Morgan, of Ferndale, California, Nicholas Coates, of Ferndale, California, Sarah Seeley and fiancé, John, of Saegertown, Samantha Seeley, of Conneaut Lake, Sabrina Seeley and boyfriend, Nick, of Conneaut Lake, Miranda Seeley and fiancé, Dillon, of Chapmanville; 14 great-grandchildren, Kevin, Stephanie, Chance, Courtney, Joseph, Rylee, Wyatt, Ezra, Bane, Renee, Tessa, Mikayla, Brooklyn and Jamison; three brothers, Jackson Seeley, Donald Seeley and Herbert Seeley; six sisters, Ann Cartney, Virginia Hubert, Alta Webber, Shirley Beers, Gloria Grow and Alice Jones, and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by nine sisters, Stella Millard, Marian Paden, Daisy Jones, Margaret Wakefield, Phillis Keyes, Nina Mitchell, Charlotte Gustafson, Marilyn Seeley and Thelma Mellin; and three brothers, Burton, Richard and Harold Seeley.
A memorial service will be conducted for family and friends at a later date to be announced.
Inurnment will be in Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, 206 St. John St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
