Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Elizabeth W. Walters of Pleasantville passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the age of 84, after a brief illness with cancer.
Elizabeth was born January 7, 1938, in Titusville. She was a daughter of the late Benson Leroy Wagner and Rachel Sharp Wagner.
She graduated from Titusville High School in1957. She retired from GTE Sylvania in 1991.
She was united in marriage to Judson H. Walters on July 26, 1958. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2009. They shared 51 years of marriage together.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Kimberly (Kim) Blauser of Seneca, Jeffrey (Sheryl) Walters of Pleasantville, Rebecca Sears of Ravenna, OH and Rodney (Sharon) Walters of Oil City; her grandchildren, Tim (Kelly) Cubbon, Terry Walters, Rachel Britton, Kayla (Curtis) Brown, James Sears, Megan Walters, Randy Sears, Sam Walters, Corey Rader, Libby Walters, Shanae (Devon) Malone, Stephanie (Brian) Ledsome, and Amanda (Rich) Engles; great-grandchildren, Connor & Tatum Cubbon, Abby & Ella Nuhfer, Jaxson & Jase Britton, Kessa & Kendal Brown, Madison Rader, Grace Malone, Kandace & Kyle Ledsome, Emilee Engles, and Shiloh Sears; sisters, Joan Slater, Shirley Bromley, Nancy Eddy, Sue (Thomas) Silvis, Connie Post, Kathy (John) Hewitt, and Linda Vroman; a sister-in-law, Bernice Wagner; brother-in-law, Henry Baum; many nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Robin Burrows.
She was preceded in death by her husband, a grandson, David Schneider; brothers, Charles, Donald, Robert, Kenneth, and Harley Wagner; sisters, Carol Wagner, Esther Baum, and June Kelly; brothers-in-law, Norman Kelly, Frank Slater, James Bromley, Albert Vroman, and William Eddy; and two nephews, Joe Slater, and Leroy Wagner.
Visitation will be conducted from the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354 on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Tim Harmon of the Oil City Second Presbyterian Church, officiating.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org or to your local American Cancer Society.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.