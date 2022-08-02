Lacie Joe Winters, 31, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Lacie was born on Dec. 1, 1990, to Robert L. Winters and Georgia Johnson.
She attended Titusville Area Schools and was very artistically talented.
Lacie loved arts, crafts, but had a deep passion for doing her own tattoos that tell the story of her life. She loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, canoeing and hiking. She had a love for nature and animals and loved walking her dog, Murphy.
Lacie is survived by her parents, Robert L. Winters and Georgia K. Johnson, of Titusville; her two children, Jurzii J-L Kinnear and Parker J-J Kinnear, of Titusville; her grandmother, Joan H. Winters; two sisters, Jessica L. Strouse and husband, Wayne, of Gulfport, Mississippi, and Jammie L. Winters, of Carriere, Mississippi; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Robert P. Winters, and maternal grandmother, Shirley M. Johnson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to commemorate her life.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or online on Lacie’s tribute page at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
